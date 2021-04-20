Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fort Berkeley

Antigua and Barbuda
See Nelson's Dockyard from a Whole New Vantage Saint Paul Antigua and Barbuda

See Nelson's Dockyard from a Whole New Vantage

English Harbour is one of Antigua's crown jewels, so it should be no surprise that Fort Berkeley was erected to protect this excellent protected bay. Placed on the peninsula on the western entrance, this fort has been enforcing entry to the anchorage for nearly 300 years.

Today, the fort is mostly ruins, but it still supplies visitors with stunning views of the harbor. From Nelson's Dockyard it's a fairly short 10-minute stroll to the ramparts and well worth the walk. From here you can see the dockyard's waterfront, every boat that enters the bay, and beautiful Galleon Beach on the opposite shore.
By Patrick Bennett , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points