Vatican City in Photos

The way around the crowds at the Vatican

If you find yourself at the Vatican on a busy day (which is nearly every day), there is an alternate way to visit the museum and see the Sistine Chapel. Most of the crowd enters through the main entrance; however, if you walk through the buildings and follow the brick walls, there is an alternate entrance to the Vatican Museum on Viale Vaticano. This is an excellent way to avoid the crowds and lines of people, especially if you are short on time. The average wait to get in is merely minutes, and you can access the Sistine Chapel through the museum entrance.