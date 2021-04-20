Uluru-Kata Tjuta Cultural Centre
Photo by Flash Parker
Connect the Cultural DotsDot painting is a style of indigenous art often associated with the Aboriginal people of Central Australia. The Uluru-Kata Tjuta Cultural Centre hosts daily dot painting workshops which go beyond the arts and crafts and delve into the cultural import of this tradition; workshops are hosted by Aboriginal artists who begin each program with stories of life spent in the Northern Territory and how that life influences their art. These programs are an incredible opportunity to glimpse at living tradition, and help bring the desert to life.
Workshops at Uluru-Kata Tjuta Cultural Centre run from Monday through Friday.
Flash Parker traveled to Australia’s Northern Territory courtesy of Tourism Northern Territory and Goway Travel. His highlights are part of AFAR's partnership with The United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe.