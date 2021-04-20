'ULU Ocean Grill 72-100 Kaupulehu Drive

Perfect Sea-to-Table Dining A beautiful example of locally sourced food on the Big Island, Ulu Ocean Grill at the Four Seasons Hualalai works with more than 160 farmers and fisherman to put together a menu full of culinary masterpieces.



Every guest will find pleasure in their dish while watching the sunset and listening to soft Hawaiian music play with the trade winds.



Private dining areas are available, or sit beachside by a fire pit, to add some more romance to the evening.



