Ulster Folk & Transport Museum
153 Bangor Road
| +44 28 9042 8428
Sat, Sun 11am - 4pm
Tue - Fri 10am - 4pm
Back in Time at the Ulster Folk and Transport MuseumA short drive from the city in Cultra, this museum not only has an impressive collection of vehicles from past times, including trams, steam trains and buses, but there are recreations of thatched cottages, farms, schools and shops from over 100 years ago – complete with costumed characters. There’s also an impressive Titanic exhibition in the museum, with authentic artefacts. The museum is big, with a large outdoor section, so leave yourself a couple of hours take it all in.
Photo: NITB.