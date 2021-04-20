Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ulster Folk & Transport Museum

153 Bangor Road
Website
| +44 28 9042 8428
Back in Time at the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum Holywood United Kingdom

More info

Sat, Sun 11am - 4pm
Tue - Fri 10am - 4pm

Back in Time at the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum

A short drive from the city in Cultra, this museum not only has an impressive collection of vehicles from past times, including trams, steam trains and buses, but there are recreations of thatched cottages, farms, schools and shops from over 100 years ago – complete with costumed characters. There’s also an impressive Titanic exhibition in the museum, with authentic artefacts. The museum is big, with a large outdoor section, so leave yourself a couple of hours take it all in.

Photo: NITB.
By Yvonne Gordon , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points