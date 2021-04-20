Tumbleweeds Bookstore & Cafe 501 Scott St W

The Tumbleweeds Experience Cafe! Books! Bakery! Internet! Hiking Tours! Cross-Country Skiing! Grizzly Bears!



Ah, Tumbleweeds Cafe - is there anything you don't do? Outfitter, diner, curio shop; Tumbleweeds really shouldn't be missed the next time you roll through Gardiner on your way to Yellowstone. Tucked up against the river, you'll run into outstanding views, interesting locals, odd visitors, and maybe something special to read while you explore the park.



