Tumbleweeds Bookstore & Cafe

501 Scott St W
The Tumbleweeds Experience Gardiner Montana United States

The Tumbleweeds Experience

Cafe! Books! Bakery! Internet! Hiking Tours! Cross-Country Skiing! Grizzly Bears!

Ah, Tumbleweeds Cafe - is there anything you don't do? Outfitter, diner, curio shop; Tumbleweeds really shouldn't be missed the next time you roll through Gardiner on your way to Yellowstone. Tucked up against the river, you'll run into outstanding views, interesting locals, odd visitors, and maybe something special to read while you explore the park.

By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

