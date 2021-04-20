Where are you going?
Tsunami

51 West St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
| +1 410-990-9868
Sat, Sun 5:30pm - 1:30am
Mon - Fri 4:30pm - 1:30am

Fresh Sushi at Tsunami

From the "Metropolitan" sumo roll, which is tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado with creamy spicy and eel sauce in a soy wrap, to the "Miami" roll, which is yellowtail topped with scallion, avocado, srirracha sauce in a soy wrapper or just straight up raw nigiri, there's an array to choose from for sushi lovers.

Tsunami's dimly lit interior provides the perfect ambience for a date or romantic night out.
By Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert

