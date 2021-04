Fresh Sushi at Tsunami

From the "Metropolitan" sumo roll, which is tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado with creamy spicy and eel sauce in a soy wrap, to the " Miami " roll, which is yellowtail topped with scallion, avocado, srirracha sauce in a soy wrapper or just straight up raw nigiri, there's an array to choose from for sushi lovers.Tsunami's dimly lit interior provides the perfect ambience for a date or romantic night out.