Traffic Jam & Snug Restaurant

511 W Canfield St, Detroit, MI 48201, USA
| +1 313-831-9470
Sun 11am - 8pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 12am

One-Stop Shop in Detroit's Midtown Neighborhood

Owner Carolyn claims that what was once a neighborhood dive bar got its current name when a brawl broke out—the former owner held up the keys, asked if anyone wanted to buy a bar and a local teacher said, "sure," which prompted one of his friends to say he'd experience a 'traffic jam.'

Regardless of where the name comes from, Traffic Jam & Snug has been quietly serving patrons in Midtown since 1965, and even though I never heard of them when I was a teenager in Detroit many, many years ago, upon my recent return their name was often the first on the lips of any local I talked to. Maybe that's because they grow their own produce in a rooftop garden, brew their own beer, create their own cheese, and serve up the best Salted Caramel ice cream I've ever had (also made in-house).

When you visit, don't miss the chance to try a pint of their Belgian style wheat ale, the 'Mitt Wit,' and definitely don't leave without trying that Salted Caramel ice cream.

Traffic Jam & Snug is on West Canfield between 2nd and Cass, open daily starting at 11 a.m.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

