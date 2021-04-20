Torrey Pines Gliderport 2800 Torrey Pines Scenic Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA

Gliding over the La Jolla cliffs in San Diego The Torrey Pines Gliderport is located on the scenic cliffs above Black's Beach, next to the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. This area has been designated by the city since 1930 for model gliders, hang gliders and paragliding.



The Gliderport has a school where you can take lessons or fly tandem with a more experienced flier. For those who are less intrepid, there is a cafe that sells sandwiches, soups and drinks so you can sit at the outdoor cafe and watch the fliers take off from the cliffs.



The view at the Gliderport is gorgeous and it's incredible to watch the fliers take off and land. Sometimes the wind isn't right and it can take several failed attempts- there's usually clapping from the cafe when a flier succeeds and floats over the cliffs.



Although you will find people flying here all year round, fall and winter months bring the best winds for this activity.