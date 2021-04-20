Latinamerican Tower (Torre Latinoamericana)
Torre Latinoamericana, Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas 2, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
A Familiar-Looking Skyscraper in Mexico CityIf Torre Latinoamericana, whose construction was completed in 1956, looks familiar, it shouldn't be hard to place the resemblance: this skyscraper, once Mexico City's tallest at just under 600 feet, looks quite a bit like New York City's Empire State Building.
What makes the torre significant, other than that fun historical fact, is this: It has survived many earthquakes, including the devastating 1985 earthquake. As such, it is widely considered to be the first major skyscraper in the world to be built on active seismic land.
From its mirador, or observatory, you can see for miles and miles, getting a true appreciation of the city's vast expanse. You can also take some excellent photos of the Palacio de Bellas Artes, which is just across the street.