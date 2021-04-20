Cicatriz Cafe

Whenever I’m craving a trendy meal-in-a-bowl, this airy café in la Juarez does the trick. There's nothing better than a table against the artfully chipped wall, a good book, the hearty kale salad with beet-pickled eggs, and a slice of house-made banana-tahini cake. At night, the lights dim, the menu shrinks down to a fried chicken sandwich and a few other key items, and the space fills up with hipsters taking advantage of the great natural wine and cocktail list.