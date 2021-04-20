Cicatriz
Calle Dinamarca 44, Cuauhtémoc, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
+52 55 4041 7931
Photo by Jordana BTP
Sun - Sat 9am - 11pm
CicatrizA brother-sister expat duo has opened this chic slice of Brooklyn in Colonia Juárez, the neighborhood currently angling to be Mexico City’s hippest. No complaints on that account at Cicatriz, whose open, industrial-styled storefront is a forum for several daily moods. No-compromise coffee and a variety of alternative baked goods form the morning agenda; lunch means a major emphasis on locally sourced greens in great salads and roasted iterations; the meatball and fried-chicken sandwich are both major crowd-pleasers as well. After five, it’s time to get your drink on; the bartenders deliver superior, crafted quaffs, but free from all the fuss you’ll see at other haute mixology spots. The earnest, healthful menu is enhanced by an overall vibe of do-it-yourself chic.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 3 years ago
Cicatriz Cafe
Whenever I’m craving a trendy meal-in-a-bowl, this airy café in la Juarez does the trick. There's nothing better than a table against the artfully chipped wall, a good book, the hearty kale salad with beet-pickled eggs, and a slice of house-made banana-tahini cake. At night, the lights dim, the menu shrinks down to a fried chicken sandwich and a few other key items, and the space fills up with hipsters taking advantage of the great natural wine and cocktail list.