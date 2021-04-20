Museo Jumex

When compared with the look-at-me architecture of Museo Soumaya across the plaza, this sleek, rectangular museum of modern art seems subdued, but inside you can expect curatorial fireworks. The collection of the Fundación Jumex is formidable, and exhibits tend to focus on single artists. At present, a free-wheeling survey of work by multimedia artist John Baldessari fills the top floor while the first and second floors are devoted to an immersive installation of sound, video, and light by the French artist Philippe Parreno. On the ground floor, a small bookshop stocks a selection of art books in Spanish and English and a light-filled cafe serves full meals as well as snacks, coffee, and wine.