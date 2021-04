Museo Jumex

You used to have to be both adventurous and patient if you wanted to see the holdings of Jumex, one of Mexico's juice and canned good producers; its art gallery was beyond city limits and required a taxi or a combination of Metro and bus rides to arrive on the grounds of the factory, where the smell of jalapeños punctuated the air. The effort was worth it, but fans of Colección Jumex were thrilled when the company opened a museum in Mexico City proper in late 2013. The museum exhibits contemporary art, much of it by Mexican artists, in a massive building in Polanco. A cafe and bookstore are also on-site.