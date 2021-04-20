Tío Pepe Independiencia # 26 Centro, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06050 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Photo Aníbal Barco More info Mon - Sat 12pm - 11pm

Tío Pepe A step through Tío Pepe’s swinging saloon doors is a walk back in time indeed, to a classic cantina (dating to the 19th century) that, while skewing divey, harbors no ill will toward thirsty people of all stripes. Some regulars prefer to just stare into beer mugs, but you’ll also see mixed groups of colleagues from nearby offices popping in for attitude adjustments. Leave the haute mixology for another venue; but do take in the long, elaborate bar and whimsical beer-barrel light fixtures—something you just don’t get much anymore. Note that unlike many traditional cantinas, you’ll find zero food here, so BYO peanuts or potato chips if you’re feeling peckish.