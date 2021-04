One for One and a Space for All

The TOMS flagship store on Abbot Kinney in Venice is less of a shop and more of a grownup Little Rascals clubhouse, complete with a patio, backyard, and coffee bar. Founded by Blake Mycoskie out of a nearby apartment in 2006, TOMS has helped popularize a global movement of corporate responsibility. While you may be tempted to just hang and enjoy the atmosphere, I encourage you to peruse the shoes and eyewear for one-of-a-kind designs (like the current “Shark Week” shoes) to help give back to children in need.