Tianjin Zoo 1 Shuishang Gongyuan W Rd, Nankai Qu, Tianjin Shi, China, 300381

Animal Business Round up the gang and spend a day frolicking around the Tianjin Zoo. There are habitats dedicated to monkeys, bears, hippos and rhinos, and amphibians. Birds have another enclosure, and lions and tigers have an unmistakable space to call home. And yes, there are pandas here too, so do come and say hello.



The zoo's garden grounds are delightful in breezy weather. Just past the area for giraffes there is a river with tree-lined pathways, shading you from the sun as you stroll along.