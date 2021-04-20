Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Tianjin Zoo

1 Shuishang Gongyuan W Rd, Nankai Qu, Tianjin Shi, China, 300381
+86 22 2391 6111
Animal Business Tianjin China

More info

Sun - Sat 8:30am - 5pm

Animal Business

Round up the gang and spend a day frolicking around the Tianjin Zoo. There are habitats dedicated to monkeys, bears, hippos and rhinos, and amphibians. Birds have another enclosure, and lions and tigers have an unmistakable space to call home. And yes, there are pandas here too, so do come and say hello.

The zoo's garden grounds are delightful in breezy weather. Just past the area for giraffes there is a river with tree-lined pathways, shading you from the sun as you stroll along.
By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points