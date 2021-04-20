Three Rivers Heritage Trail 3 Rivers Heritage Trail System

Energize Along the River Whether you like to run, stroll or cycle, take advantage of the The Three Rivers Heritage Trail while in Pittsburgh. Stretching for 24 miles, the pedestrian path follows the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio Rivers across some beautiful space. Run by the Friends of the Riverfront, they have a dedicated following to build trails, parks and public spaces along the water that engage the community with their waterways. As a visitor it's so nice to be able to take advantage of the gorgeous spaces they've created right outside the hotel!







