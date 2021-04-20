The Hat Hoard
Few can resist the fun of playing dress-up with the Hat Shop’s hundreds of zany novelty hats. If you’ve ever mused, “Where can I get a hat that looks like a chicken wearing lederhosen is sitting on my head?” wonder no more. Oh, sure, they have some nice-looking hats that are actually functional, but let’s face it: you’re here to try on the Viking helmet with fake blonde braids attached. In addition to hats, they have neckties, novelty sunglasses, toys and board games, and costumes. On the other side is the Wood Shop, which sells old-fashioned wooden puzzles and toys and is a favorite with kids. Can’t make it all the way out to Leavenworth? Luckily, the Hat Shop also has a Seattle
location near Pike Place Market at 1st and Union.