Wicker Park Inn

1331 N Wicker Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60622, USA
Website
+1 773-486-2743
Wicker Park Inn Chicago Illinois United States
Wicker Park Inn Chicago Illinois United States
Wicker Park Inn Chicago Illinois United States
Wicker Park Inn Chicago Illinois United States
Wicker Park Inn Chicago Illinois United States
Wicker Park Inn Chicago Illinois United States
Wicker Park Inn Chicago Illinois United States
Wicker Park Inn Chicago Illinois United States

Sat, Sun 8am - 8pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 8pm
On a quiet residential street one block from the popular vintage shops, bars, and restaurants of Milwaukee Avenue, the Wicker Park Inn is one of the best values in Chicago, attracting an eclectic clientele of older couples, families who book the whole place for weddings and other special occasions, and young travelers eager to live like a local amid the vibrant culture of the Wicker Park and Bucktown neighborhoods. Rooms occupy one of the city’s rare surviving 1890s row houses, while apartments with fully equipped kitchens and hardwood floors occupy the first floor and the garden-facing basement of the owner’s residence (a three-story late 19th-century walk-up, just across the street). Individually decorated, rooms and apartments share an elegant, homey look. Four on-duty innkeepers provide personalized service and expert recommendations on the local scene. 
By Susan Hack , AFAR Contributor

