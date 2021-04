Get High in Seattle!

Some of the best ways to see Seattle are from up high! Whether it's the Space Needle, the Columbia Tower (which boasts a 360 degree view of the city and environs from the observation deck on the 73rd floor), or a downtown hotel, you will get a great view of the architecture, Mt. Rainier (on a sunny day) and the waterways. This city has a beautiful skyline, so get up high to see it!