The Ted Muehling Shop 52 White St, New York, NY 10013, USA

Jewelry Inspired by Nature One of our all-time favorite designers is Ted Muehling. He makes wonderful jewelry and sculptures and then curates pieces from other ceramic artists and jewelers in his shop. He has a very loyal clientele. He posts pictures online and will make sales over the phone. Many of his pieces are inspired by nature. (212) 431-3825. For the September, 2012 issue, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim of Opening Ceremony shared with us their favorite places in Argentina and around the world.