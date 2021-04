The Sun Dial Restaurant Bar & View

The Best Views of Atlanta

There may be no more iconic a restaurant than the Sun Dial, located at the top of the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel. The 360-degree views of Atlanta make it ideal for special occasions like anniversaries, birthdays, and especially marriage proposals.Chef Starnes serves up seasonal dishes with stunning presentation. If you’re looking for a more casual experience, try the Bar on 73, which has the same view with a more laid-back atmosphere. The bar takes 35 minutes to revolve, making every seat the “best seat in the house.” You can also head up to the top free of charge.