The Sun Dial Restaurant Bar & View
210 Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
| +1 404-589-7506
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
More info
Sat, Sun 11:30am - 3pm
Sun - Thur 6pm - 10pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 2:30pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 11pm
The Best Views of AtlantaThere may be no more iconic a restaurant than the Sun Dial, located at the top of the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel. The 360-degree views of Atlanta make it ideal for special occasions like anniversaries, birthdays, and especially marriage proposals.
Chef Starnes serves up seasonal dishes with stunning presentation. If you’re looking for a more casual experience, try the Bar on 73, which has the same view with a more laid-back atmosphere. The bar takes 35 minutes to revolve, making every seat the “best seat in the house.” You can also head up to the top free of charge.