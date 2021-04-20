Where are you going?
The Sun Dial Restaurant Bar & View

210 Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
Website
| +1 404-589-7506
The Best Views of Atlanta Atlanta Georgia United States

More info

Sat, Sun 11:30am - 3pm
Sun - Thur 6pm - 10pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 2:30pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 11pm

There may be no more iconic a restaurant than the Sun Dial, located at the top of the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel. The 360-degree views of Atlanta make it ideal for special occasions like anniversaries, birthdays, and especially marriage proposals.

Chef Starnes serves up seasonal dishes with stunning presentation. If you’re looking for a more casual experience, try the Bar on 73, which has the same view with a more laid-back atmosphere. The bar takes 35 minutes to revolve, making every seat the “best seat in the house.” You can also head up to the top free of charge.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

