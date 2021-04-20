The St. Regis Doha
West Bay, Doha, Qatar
+974 4446 0000
Remede Spa at the St. RegisRemede Spa, located in the St. Regis Hotel, will pamper you from head to toe. The spa features a waterfall shower and a steam bath as pre-treatments that lead to a combination of Thai massage techniques. The spa also offers a "Sanctuary Package," which comprises four decadent hours with a combination of a scrub, a body wrap, an oil back, and a facial. As a post-treatment, enjoy a healthy and delicious meal followed by dried fruits and chocolates.
If the mind craves entertainment, the body wants leisure, and the wallet screams splurge, then the St. Regis Doha is the place to stay. With 336 luxurious guest rooms and suites, a private beach, oceanfront cabanas, fine dining in renowned restaurants like Opal by Gordon Ramsay and Hakkasan, and a world-class spa featuring 22 private treatment rooms, the hotel offers all the fun, comfort, and extravagance that money can buy.