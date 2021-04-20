The St. Regis Doha West Bay, Doha, Qatar

Remede Spa at the St. Regis Remede Spa, located in the St. Regis Hotel, will pamper you from head to toe. The spa features a waterfall shower and a steam bath as pre-treatments that lead to a combination of Thai massage techniques. The spa also offers a "Sanctuary Package," which comprises four decadent hours with a combination of a scrub, a body wrap, an oil back, and a facial. As a post-treatment, enjoy a healthy and delicious meal followed by dried fruits and chocolates.