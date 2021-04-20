Where are you going?
The St. Regis Doha

West Bay, Doha, Qatar
+974 4446 0000
Remede Spa at the St. Regis Doha Qatar
St. Regis Doha Doha Qatar
Remede Spa at the St. Regis Doha Qatar
St. Regis Doha Doha Qatar
Remede Spa at the St. Regis

Remede Spa, located in the St. Regis Hotel, will pamper you from head to toe. The spa features a waterfall shower and a steam bath as pre-treatments that lead to a combination of Thai massage techniques. The spa also offers a "Sanctuary Package," which comprises four decadent hours with a combination of a scrub, a body wrap, an oil back, and a facial. As a post-treatment, enjoy a healthy and delicious meal followed by dried fruits and chocolates.
By Adriana Paramo , AFAR Local Expert

Adriana Paramo
AFAR Local Expert
about 5 years ago

St. Regis Doha

If the mind craves entertainment, the body wants leisure, and the wallet screams splurge, then the St. Regis Doha is the place to stay. With 336 luxurious guest rooms and suites, a private beach, oceanfront cabanas, fine dining in renowned restaurants like Opal by Gordon Ramsay and Hakkasan, and a world-class spa featuring 22 private treatment rooms, the hotel offers all the fun, comfort, and extravagance that money can buy.

