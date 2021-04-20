Where are you going?
Al-Thakira Mangroves

Qatar
Go Kayaking Doha Qatar

Go Kayaking

This white mangrove forest is accessible by kayak from the Al-Thakira Marina in the northern town of Al-Khor. This network of channels is home to an unexpected variety of birds, including flamingos and a new species of sea slug. It’s an easy paddle accessible to the inexperienced and with the reward of a stop at a mangrove secluded beach. Entalek EcoAdventures (http://www.entalek.org/) and Paddle Qatar (http://www.aquasportsqatar.com/) are two eco-adventure tour companies offering organized mangrove kayaking expeditions.
By Adriana Paramo , AFAR Local Expert

