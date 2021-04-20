Where are you going?
Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel

Al Corniche St, Doha, Qatar
+974 4485 4444
Check Availability >

Starting your day at an iconic building

Grab breakfast at the Sheraton Hotel, located at the south-eastern end of the corniche. This newly-refurbished hotel, also known as The Pyramid of the Gulf because it’s shaped like an Aztec pyramid, offers breathtaking views of the bay and the city. Plus what a better way to start your day than having a scrumptious breakfast at one of the oldest iconic landmarks of the city?
By Adriana Paramo , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Adriana Paramo
AFAR Local Expert
about 5 years ago

Best Hotels

Located by the blue waters of the bay, this newly-refurbished hotel, also known as The Pyramid of the Gulf because it’s shaped like an Aztec pyramid, offers breathtaking views from all balcony guestrooms, ten dining destinations, a private resort, and one of the best health & recreation centers in the country. A pyramidal landmark on the Corniche, this hotel features 371 rooms in Doha with prices ranging from $300/night for a deluxe room to $7000/night for a two-story presidential suite. With unobstructed views of ocean and city line, and a myriad of options to dine, exercise, sun-bathe, rest and be pampered, it’s hard to find an excuse to step out of the hotel.
Adriana Paramo
AFAR Local Expert
about 5 years ago

Breakfast at The Pyramid of the Gulf

Grab breakfast at the Sheraton Hotel. Located at the north-eastern end of the corniche, this newly-refurbished hotel, also known as The Pyramid of the Gulf because it is shaped like an Aztec pyramid, is now better, bigger, more over-the-top than before, offers breathtaking views of the ocean and Doha's skyline, and it is one of the oldest iconic landmarks of the city. There are dozens of places where you can have a nice breakfast, but why settle for any place when you can start your day with fresh bread and brew, breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf at one of the oldest and most recognized landmarks in the city? From here, you can start walking the length of the corniche.

