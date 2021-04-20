Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel

Breakfast at The Pyramid of the Gulf

Grab breakfast at the Sheraton Hotel. Located at the north-eastern end of the corniche, this newly-refurbished hotel, also known as The Pyramid of the Gulf because it is shaped like an Aztec pyramid, is now better, bigger, more over-the-top than before, offers breathtaking views of the ocean and Doha's skyline, and it is one of the oldest iconic landmarks of the city. There are dozens of places where you can have a nice breakfast, but why settle for any place when you can start your day with fresh bread and brew, breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf at one of the oldest and most recognized landmarks in the city? From here, you can start walking the length of the corniche.