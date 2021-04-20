Hotel Crowne Plaza Doha West Bay [CLOSED] 61 West Bay Lagoon Street Planning Zone 33

Best Hotels Formerly Meliá Hotel Doha,

The Meliá Hotel Doha is the first five-star Spanish hotel in the country. It is brand new and home to "Aceite," a restaurant offering traditional Spanish tapas, and also to the award-winning restaurant "Signature" by Sanjeev Kapoor. It offers all the amenities a regular five-star hotel does with a posh twist called “The Level,” an exclusive floor reserved for guests looking for a new level of refinement. From personalized check-in and check-out in a private lounge, to a pillow menu, free ironing, limousine transport to and from Doha, and a menu of room aromas, The Level takes care of every detail. The best thing about all this pampering is the price. Rooms at The Level are less than $200/night under the Special Promotion Campaign.