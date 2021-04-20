The Torch
Al Waab St, Doha, Qatar
+974 4446 5600
A luxury hotel with a hanging swimminpoolThe Torch, also known as the Aspire Tower, at 980 ft, is the tallest structure in Doha. It was built to house the 2006 Asian Games Flame and it holds the record for the tallest and highest-positioned games flame ever. The Tower, located 20 minutes away from the city centers, serves now as a luxury hotel, although calling The Torch Hotel luxurious is a serious understatement. It has 51 floors, 360 views from any of its lounges, the only revolving restaurant in the country, one of the quaintest places for high tea, and to top it all off, hotel guests have access to a cantilevered swimming pool on the 19th floor--not for those afraid of heights--and a red carpet private walkway access to Villaggio Mall and. As beautiful as it is, it’s worth keeping in mind that The Torch Hotel doesn’t serve alcohol.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
about 5 years ago
Tower running in Doha
The Torch, the iconic hotel shaped like a torch, has organized for four consecutive years the Aspire Torch Staircase Run, which gathers the best tower runners in the world. Towerrunning is a relatively new sport in Qatar, but because during the two-day race hits of different distances and competition abilities are held, newbies are encouraged to give towerrunning a go. The race consists in climbing up the 1,304 steps all the way to the 51st floor. You can either watch world class tower runners or give the Aspire Torch Staircase a run yourself.
AFAR Local Expert
about 5 years ago
Best Hotels
A word to describe this torch-shaped hotel is: sexy. Currently the tallest building in Doha, with 360° panoramic views across the city, a hanging swimming pool peeking out of the tower at the 19th floor, 51 floors with rooms and suites equipped with and iPad-based system that controls all room aspects from AC temperature, curtain opening, in-house dining reservations, internet access, mood lightning system in different colors and interactive LED Tvs, among others, THE TORCH is the perfect combination of futurist architecture, comfort and swank. The circular lobby enclosed in vertical transparent glass walls that reach almost 1000 feet, the massive staircase leading up to the mezzanine floor, the lift exclusively used to go up to the 47th floor where Three-Sixty, the revolving restaurant is located, and the ubiquitous gigantic bouquets of fresh flowers are what makes THE TORCH, a sexy hotel.
AFAR Local Expert
about 5 years ago
A Flame Turned into a Hotel
