A Flame Turned into a Hotel

The Torch, also known as the Aspire Tower, at 980 ft, is the tallest structure in Doha. It was built to house the 2006 Asian Games Flame and it holds the record for the tallest and highest-positioned games flame ever. The Tower serves now as a luxury hotel, with 51 floors, 360 views from any of its lounges, the only revolving restaurant in the country, and one of the quaintest places for high tea. The Flame-cum-luxury hotel is located 20 minutes away from the city center. Hotel guests have private walkway access to Villaggio Mall and access to a cantilevered swimming pool on the 19th floor, not for those afraid of heights. As beautiful as it is, it’s worth keeping in mind that The Torch Hotel doesn’t serve alcohol.