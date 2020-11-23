Grand Entrance

Before my trip to Qatar last month, I searched online for photos of various sights there. Time after time, I saw stunning photos of the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha, so I put it on my must list. My hosts in Qatar were way ahead of me, however, having already scheduled a visit for me the day before the conference I was attending. The exterior of the museum is stunning, especially at night, and the interior is equally as impressive. Designed by the French architects Wilmotte & Associates, the atrium spans four floors and is lit almost entirely by the giant windows overlooking the bay. I hear that the atrium is a different kind of beautiful at various times of the day as the light changes. It was certainly impressive in the late afternoon! The museum's collection is impressive, with paintings, sculptures, tapestries, calligraphy, and scientific instruments from across the Islamic world. After spending most of my allotted time taking photos in the atrium, I sped through the rest of the museum. I could have used another couple of hours to take it all in!