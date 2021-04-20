The Ritz-Carlton, Buckhead [CLOSED]
3434 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326, USA
| +1 404-237-2700
The Ritz-Carlton, BuckheadThis hotel has changed ownership and is now The Whitley, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Atlanta, Buckhead.
Located in one of the swankiest areas of Atlanta, this Ritz-Carlton property epitomizes Southern sophistication and class. From its large luxury spa and stunning pool to its suites with bay windows that frame city views, the hotel has all the major amenities and small touches you would expect from a four-star property. No matter what room you stay in, you’ll rest on 400-thread-count sheets and down pillows and get pampered with Asprey bath products from England. Club Level accommodations also include special access to the Club Lounge, where you can enjoy breakfast, snacks, and hors d’oeuvres while taking in panoramas of Atlanta.
During your stay, you don’t have to be an anonymous face. Get to know the hotel a little better at the manager’s reception every Wednesday evening in the lobby, where you can help yourself to wine and cheese, and the sommelier-led wine tasting in the Café every Friday evening. Both events are free for guests. Kids get special time, too: On Friday nights a family-friendly “dive-in” movie is projected at the pool and comes with popcorn.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Weekend Getaway at the Ritz-Carlton Buckhead
If you're looking for a romantic weekend or girlfriend getaway, you can't go wrong with the Ritz-Carlton Buckhead, which has over 500 rooms, including 56 suites. The AAA five diamond award-winning property is located across the street from the city's best shopping and dining and the hotel's in-house spa is sure to make your visit relaxing. Sleep in 400 thread count sheets on a feather bed and use Apsrey's quality bath products.