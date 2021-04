The Porches Inn at Mass Moca 231 River St, North Adams, MA 01247, USA

The Veranda Is Waiting The Berkshires has so much to offer, and North Adams is a hidden treasure. This block of former textile workers' housing has been transformed into The Porches, a shabby chic gem. The award winning renovation offers a pool, cozy fireplace and reading nook along with complimentary breakfast and wifi. Vintage decor combines with modern amenities proving that the mix is just contemporary enough for this former mill town. Located one block from MASS MoCA.