The Pharmacy Burger Parlor & Beer Garden 731 Mcferrin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206, USA

More info Sun - Thur 11am - 10pm Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm

Just What the Doctor Ordered! The Pharmacy offers a unique environment in Nashville, as the city's eating scene generally ranges from swanky lounges to honky tonk bars. In this casual setting, college students are found chatting on the deck over craft beers while families with kids are slurping malts. Everyone gets along harmoniously. The only true conflict one must face at this establishment is the decision of which burger to order. Oh, the dismay! All created from 100% Tennessee beef and soft buns specially made by a local bakery, Provence, one really cannot go wrong with any of these masterpieces. Feeling agrarian on my last visit, I settled upon ordering the "Farm Burger". Country ham, bacon, & farm egg (all local), and maple mustard top that Tennessee beef to compose this intense, but not overly excessive, burger. Along with the piping hot sweet potato fries that accompany the main attraction, it might be getting dangerously close to the "excessive" threshold. However, it was doctor's orders, right?