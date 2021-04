Farmers Markets Favorites

You've never had a proper cherry until you've tried cherries from Flathead, Montana . Sunny skies in the Big Sky Country and glacier fed water contribute to the superbly sweet taste of cherries from the Flathead Lake Region. The Orchard at Flathead has over 500 trees producing these sweet fruits as well as many apple, peach, pear and plum trees. Not only can you enjoy fresh fruit from the Orchard but their cherry BBQ sauce and cherry jam are especially delectable treats. You can find their jams, sauces and fruits at Montana farmers markets and food stores all over the state.