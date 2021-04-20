The Moorings Village Beach

In Islamorada on Beach Road, MM 81.6 (Ocean Side) you'll discover a quiet, tropical beach that is stunning and one of the longest (1,100' of white sand) in the Florida Keys. The beach is so beautiful that many photo shots take place there every year. The beach is part of the 18 acre resort, the Moorings Village, where you can choose from cottages or rooms in the main lodge. There is a heated pool, spa & yoga classes. There is a tennis court, hammocks and complimentary housekeeping services on request. The beach offers kayaking, swimming, sunbathing, surfing, and plenty of down time. Near-by there are diving and snorkeling centers. This 5 star resort offers the finest dining in their elegant Pierre's Restaurant which is located across the road from the Village. You can also enjoy the tropical Morada Bay Cafe there for lunch. I think this is a very special beach spot. The area was a coconut plantation in years gone by. The grounds are very special with orchids growing on the trees, many coconut palms, and all kinds of lush tropical foliage. If you want to experience a tropical paradise in the Florida Keys, this is the place. And you get to play on their private beach!