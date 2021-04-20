The Moorings Village
123 Beach Road, Islamorada, FL
| +1 305-664-4708
Photo courtesy of The Moorings Village
Moorings VillageMoorings Village has a setting out of an island fantasy, stretched along one of the largest private beaches in the Keys, with more than 1,000 coconut palms shading its 18 guest villas. After a direct hit from Hurricane Irma, the resort reopened in January 2018 with 100 newly planted coconut trees, a new picturesque dock, and a refurbished swimming pool—while still maintaining its eclectic design and luxurious feel. The individually styled villas—each with a wraparound veranda—have kitchens, living and dining spaces, and a selection of artwork collected during resort owner Hubert Baudoin’s travels. Ocean activities rule the day here (unless you’re lolling in a hammock) and the property offers complimentary kayaks, paddleboards, and bikes, in addition to coordinating excursions like scuba diving, kitesurfing, sailing, and fishing. And because the resort takes up both sides of the Key of Islamorada, guests can catch the sunrise and then witness sunset while dining at either Pierre’s (an upscale spot with French fusion cuisine) or the Beach Café (a casual bistro serving Caribbean-American food). Pro tip: Book your visit to coincide with the full moon to attend the Mooring’s monthly beach party for live music, fireworks, and bonfires on the beach.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The Moorings Village Beach
In Islamorada on Beach Road, MM 81.6 (Ocean Side) you'll discover a quiet, tropical beach that is stunning and one of the longest (1,100' of white sand) in the Florida Keys. The beach is so beautiful that many photo shots take place there every year. The beach is part of the 18 acre resort, the Moorings Village, where you can choose from cottages or rooms in the main lodge. There is a heated pool, spa & yoga classes. There is a tennis court, hammocks and complimentary housekeeping services on request. The beach offers kayaking, swimming, sunbathing, surfing, and plenty of down time. Near-by there are diving and snorkeling centers. This 5 star resort offers the finest dining in their elegant Pierre's Restaurant which is located across the road from the Village. You can also enjoy the tropical Morada Bay Cafe there for lunch. I think this is a very special beach spot. The area was a coconut plantation in years gone by. The grounds are very special with orchids growing on the trees, many coconut palms, and all kinds of lush tropical foliage. If you want to experience a tropical paradise in the Florida Keys, this is the place. And you get to play on their private beach!