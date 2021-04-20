Where are you going?
Cirque du Soleil's The Beatles: Love

3400 S Las Vegas Blvd
Website
| +1 702-891-8889
Sun - Thur 12pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 11pm

Love: Cirque du Soleil's Best Show in Vegas

One show that you must spend the money to see is Love by Cirque du Soleil at The Mirage.
A spectacular show with great music, fantastic stunts and gorgeous visuals that represent the evolution of The Beatles and their music while woven into a story of love, loss and life.

Be sure to head to the Revolution Lounge before or after the show for a signature cocktail.
By Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert

Whit Kelly
almost 7 years ago

Gnik Nus in the Desert

If you want to escape the blackjack tables, there are a number of great shows to see in Las Vegas. As a Beatles fan, Cirque du Soleil continues to put on an excellent musical/acrobatic tribute to the band.

The Mirage has several good restaurant options for a pre-show meal and there were $15 minimum tables right outside the entrance to the theater.

