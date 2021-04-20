Cirque du Soleil's The Beatles: Love 3400 S Las Vegas Blvd

More info Sun - Thur 12pm - 10pm Fri, Sat 12pm - 11pm

Love: Cirque du Soleil's Best Show in Vegas One show that you must spend the money to see is Love by Cirque du Soleil at The Mirage.

A spectacular show with great music, fantastic stunts and gorgeous visuals that represent the evolution of The Beatles and their music while woven into a story of love, loss and life.



Be sure to head to the Revolution Lounge before or after the show for a signature cocktail.