The Library Cafe Hong Kong, Tsim Sha Tsui, 尖沙咀廣東道3號連卡佛地下層

Designer Cafe Tsim Sha Tsui is shopping heaven for those searching for the latest trends, and this café, located in the back corner of Lane Crawford department store between the side entrances to the Harbourside mall, is the perfect respite to rest your feet during a shopping marathon.



Prestat chocolates, specialty teas, and assorted cookbooks line the wall of the Library Cafe, which consists only of a large communal table and several scattered small round tables. I opted for a cup of Countess Grey tea from personal favourite Fortnum & Mason, paired with a slice of rich carrot cake, which I purchased for the regular afternoon offer of HK$70. Speedy Wi-Fi allowed us catch up on our emails before hitting the shops for another round of retail therapy.

