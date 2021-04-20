Where are you going?
The Lady and Sons

102 W Congress St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Website
| +1 912-233-2600
Paula Deen's Landmark Restaurant Savannah Georgia United States

Paula Deen's Landmark Restaurant

Celebrity chef Paula Deen's famed restaurant, The Lady and Sons, has become a landmark in beautiful downtown Savannah. Located at the corner of Whitaker and Congress Streets, the restaurant has become a must-do for foodies wanting a taste of some of the best soul food the South has to offer. In the past, The Lady and Sons didn't take traditional reservations, opting instead for a time-consuming system that involved standing in line the day you wanted to dine at the restaurant in order to be put on a reservation list for later that day, then showing up at the designated reservation time and waiting in another line before getting a table. Mercifully, the restaurant recently put a traditional call-ahead reservation system in place, and walk-ups are accommodated as available. If you're in Savannah and have a hankering for an authentic down-home Southern meal, The Lady and Sons is worth checking out. You'll probably see the unnaturally cheerful Paula Deen rushing through the restaurant while you're there.
By Joan Wharton , AFAR Local Expert

