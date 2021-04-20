Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The High Road to Taos

Taos, NM, NM, USA
Website
Adobe churches and mountain views: "The High Road" to Taos Chamisal New Mexico United States

Adobe churches and mountain views: "The High Road" to Taos

If you take "The High Road" from Santa Fe north to Taos, you're in for plenty of mountain vistas and old adobe churches; plan to stop frequently. Spaniards founded villages here in the 17th and 18th centuries--their northernmost reach into the southernmost spur of the Rocky Mountains. Their adobe churches remain. The most noteworthy in this region of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains are: the Santuario in Chimayó (built in 1814), the Mission in Truchas (1764), Las Trampas' San José de Gracia (1751), and San Francisco de Asis in Ranchos de Taos (1772).
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30