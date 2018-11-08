Jardim da Praça do Império Belém, Lisbon, Portugal

Gardens of Belem Belem is home to many green spaces including gardens, squares, and large parks. The Garden of the Empire Square is across from Jeronimos Monastery and hosts an impressive fountain and manicured gardens. The neighboring Afonso de Albuquerque Square, named for the second governor of Portugese India, is spacious and well-kept, with views of Belem Palace. Drop by Pasteis de Belem for one of their renowned custard cakes and enjoy them in the park on one of its many benches. There are also unexpected statues and figures to admire in the park, like a Thai-style pagoda at the edge of the park.