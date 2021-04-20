The Flying Biscuit Cafe
1001 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
| +1 404-874-8887
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 10pm
Atlanta's Original Brunch SpotThe Flying Biscuit, owned by waitress and chef Delia Champion and Indigo Girls member Emily Saliers, opened in 1993 and since then has expanded its original Candler Park location and franchised all around town. At least 5,000 of their famous biscuits are made every day at each location. As you can tell, those biscuits are the main attraction. They're sweeter than the standard biscuit and are served with cranberry apple butter. Also recommended: an omelet with a side of their "creamy dreamy" grits or the Eggstra-Ordinary Breakfast, pictured here.
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago
Great Biscuits!
The food at the Flying Biscuit Cafe is very flavorful. The food will stick to your ribs and you will be full for the rest of the day. Portions are generous. It is great to eat grits in the South because they tend to be very creamy. You don't have to get grits with your order but it is worth eating the grits because it is hard to find creamy grits elsewhere in the US so it worth ordering the grits here. Great service and a nice place to eat. It is a great place to have breakfast!