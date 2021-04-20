Great Biscuits!

The food at the Flying Biscuit Cafe is very flavorful. The food will stick to your ribs and you will be full for the rest of the day. Portions are generous. It is great to eat grits in the South because they tend to be very creamy. You don't have to get grits with your order but it is worth eating the grits because it is hard to find creamy grits elsewhere in the US so it worth ordering the grits here. Great service and a nice place to eat. It is a great place to have breakfast!