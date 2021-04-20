Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Flying Biscuit Cafe

1001 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
Website
| +1 404-874-8887
Atlanta's Original Brunch Spot Atlanta Georgia United States
Atlanta's Original Brunch Spot Atlanta Georgia United States
Atlanta's Original Brunch Spot Atlanta Georgia United States
Atlanta's Original Brunch Spot Atlanta Georgia United States
Atlanta's Original Brunch Spot Atlanta Georgia United States
Atlanta's Original Brunch Spot Atlanta Georgia United States
Atlanta's Original Brunch Spot Atlanta Georgia United States
Atlanta's Original Brunch Spot Atlanta Georgia United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 10pm

Atlanta's Original Brunch Spot

The Flying Biscuit, owned by waitress and chef Delia Champion and Indigo Girls member Emily Saliers, opened in 1993 and since then has expanded its original Candler Park location and franchised all around town. At least 5,000 of their famous biscuits are made every day at each location. As you can tell, those biscuits are the main attraction. They're sweeter than the standard biscuit and are served with cranberry apple butter. Also recommended: an omelet with a side of their "creamy dreamy" grits or the Eggstra-Ordinary Breakfast, pictured here.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Karin Ward
over 6 years ago

Great Biscuits!

The food at the Flying Biscuit Cafe is very flavorful. The food will stick to your ribs and you will be full for the rest of the day. Portions are generous. It is great to eat grits in the South because they tend to be very creamy. You don't have to get grits with your order but it is worth eating the grits because it is hard to find creamy grits elsewhere in the US so it worth ordering the grits here. Great service and a nice place to eat. It is a great place to have breakfast!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points