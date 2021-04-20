The Farm at South Mountain
6106 S 32nd St
| +1 602-276-6360
Photo courtesy of The Farm at South Mountain
The Farm at South MountainAn oasis sits under a canopy of pecan trees in the heart of Phoenix: the Farm at South Mountain. Arrive for a home-style breakfast at the farm's Morning Glory Café, and hang around all day until it's time for a rustic, farm-to-table dinner of locally sourced produce, meat, and wine at the on-site restaurant, Quiessence. In between, you can meander the gardens, greenhouse, and pecan groves, making stops at Botanica for modern home accessories or Mi Tierra Healing Arts & Aromatherapy for a massage or energy reading. The farm is a Phoenix mainstay; its naturally rich soil was first cultivated by Dwight Heard (founder of the Heard Museum) in 1927.
almost 7 years ago
Vegetarian yum
The photo shows Maya's foraged garden of seasonal vegetables, featuring turnips, radishes, carrots, cilantro pesto, beet purée, and edible flowers. Quiessence is supposed to be the most romantic restaurant in Arizona. I had a lovely brunch in the garden, but definitely need to go back for a dinner date!