Tiny Church in The Burren - Ireland

Ireland tugs at the heart strings. It is everything you could imagine - and more. I have been there 4 times and love it. Of course, I might be partial since I have a good friend who lives there. She got married in 2009 in this tiny, gorgeous church in The Burren, County Clare. The next day, a bit hungover, I went for a walk by the church with my camera. It was a typical Irish day, a bit misty. Somehow that adds to the beauty of the place and makes the colors pop even more. I took a couple of pictures of the church from a distance so Aedín would have a nice photo of where she got married. I love the feel of this. When it comes to visiting the Burren, just go for a wander. You can drive, walk, or bike. There are little towns, just dots on the map like this one where this church is. Don't forget your camera...and your umbrella.