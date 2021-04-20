The Boathouse at Fletcher's Cove

C&O Canal

We live in Baltimore, MD and like to visit D.C. any time we can. I’m always looking for places and activities to enjoy as a family and group of friends. On Easter Sunday we decided to check Fletcher’s Cove on the Potomac Shore alongside C&O Canal. The park is located about 2 miles or less from the Key Bridge in Georgetown, D.C. The park is known as Fletcher’s Cove Boathouse. There is a small picnic area with charcoal grills and a limited number of park benches and tables. Also there is ample parking in two levels. The entrance of the park is a little difficult since if you’re coming from I-495 you need to make a sharp U turn and the street is a narrow two lane. The Fletcher’s Boathouse offer bike rentals at $8/Hour and rowboat, kayak, and canoe. The C&O Canal is a wonderful urban oasis for walking, running or biking. From Fletcher’s Boathouse to Key Bridge the C&O Canal Trail offers a paved and a dirt path parallel to each other between the Potomac and the C&O Canal. It took us about 25-30 minutes to bike easy with three girls 8-10 years old, from Fletcher’s Boathouse to Key Bridge with a couple of stops for occasional pictures. The C&O Canal runs to Cumberland, MD approximately 185 miles. In the C&O Canal path there are also historic houses about 10 of them that can be rented for accommodation.