The Boathouse at Fletcher's Cove
4940 Canal Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
| +1 202-244-0461
Escape to NatureNeed to escape the crowds on the Mall? Need a break from seeing one museum after another? Tired from wandering through the monuments? Then head to Fletcher’s Cove which is part of the C&O Canal National Historical Park and be surrounded by trees and water. You won’t feel like you’re in D.C.! Fletcher’s Cove is a peaceful, picturesque spot for a leisurely stroll or bike ride along the canal, a bit of kayaking or canoeing and even fishing. If you a cyclist, this is the perfect place to catch the Capital Crescent Trail.
Fletcher’s Boathouse is a National Park Service concession that has been in operation since the 1850s! They will rent you all the equipment you need, and the helpful staff will provide you with all the instructions and information that you need to enjoy your time here. If you rent equipment, keep track of time because they will dock you overtime charges (though the grace periods are generous)!
Although Fletcher’s Cove is located barely a mile away from the Georgetown neighborhood, there is no public transportation out here so you will need to arrive by car.
We live in Baltimore, MD and like to visit D.C. any time we can. I’m always looking for places and activities to enjoy as a family and group of friends. On Easter Sunday we decided to check Fletcher’s Cove on the Potomac Shore alongside C&O Canal. The park is located about 2 miles or less from the Key Bridge in Georgetown, D.C. The park is known as Fletcher’s Cove Boathouse. There is a small picnic area with charcoal grills and a limited number of park benches and tables. Also there is ample parking in two levels. The entrance of the park is a little difficult since if you’re coming from I-495 you need to make a sharp U turn and the street is a narrow two lane. The Fletcher’s Boathouse offer bike rentals at $8/Hour and rowboat, kayak, and canoe. The C&O Canal is a wonderful urban oasis for walking, running or biking. From Fletcher’s Boathouse to Key Bridge the C&O Canal Trail offers a paved and a dirt path parallel to each other between the Potomac and the C&O Canal. It took us about 25-30 minutes to bike easy with three girls 8-10 years old, from Fletcher’s Boathouse to Key Bridge with a couple of stops for occasional pictures. The C&O Canal runs to Cumberland, MD approximately 185 miles. In the C&O Canal path there are also historic houses about 10 of them that can be rented for accommodation.