Thai Tom
4543 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105, USA
| +1 206-548-9548
Sun 12pm - 9pm
Mon - Thur 11:30am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 10pm
Thai Tom Spices It UpIf you're one of those people who's reassured by seeing a long line of customers out the door, then Thai Tom won't let you down: this beloved Thai hole-in-the-wall is always packed. That doesn't stop devoted fans from lining up, taking a carved wood-plank menu to peruse, and enjoying the fragrant flavors that waft out of the open kitchen.
Located in the University District, Thai Tom is a student favorite, and it's easy to see why — most of the menu items are under $8 and portions are filling. You'll see your order made before your eyes in a fiery-hot wok by one of the extremely busy cooks. If the dark, steamy atmosphere isn't your thing, you can also get your order to go. Stroll a couple of blocks over to the UW campus and enjoy a meal outside if the weather's nice.