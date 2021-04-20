Textiles Carolina Mirador de San Antonio Aguas Calientes, Guatemala

Trying on Huipiles with their Makers While I was in Guatemala, a friendly lady named Carolina dressed me up in the traditional dress of her region of Guatemala, San Antonio Aguas Calientes. This dress is still worn by the women of that region every day, with added garments for special occasions. Carolina and the other women who work with her spend eight months working to make a single huipil (the top) with no help from machines. They also run a coffee plantation, along with the help of their children, one of whom at the age of ten is already giving tours of said plantation.