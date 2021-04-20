Taste of Kansas City Food Tour 417 E 18th St, Kansas City, MO 64108, USA

Photo courtesy of Taste of Kansas City Food Tour/Facebook More info Sun - Thur 11am - 11pm Fri, Sat 11am - 1am

Sample Kansas City's Finest If you want to sample several of the Crossroads Arts District’s best eateries with a group of friends, try the Taste of Kansas City Food Tour. Covering about one and a half miles in three hours, the Tour includes stops at upscale restaurants, delicious dives, a wine shop, and an artisan chocolate shop with enough food for lunch (tours are Thursday through Sunday at 11am). Tour guide Rebekah Dykstra not only knows her food, she’ll tell you about downtown KC’s art deco architectural landmarks, KC’s role in prohibition during the gangster era, and what’s on tap for the future. I’ve had a couple visitors tell me this was the most fun they had, leaving full, buzzed from a few cocktails, and thoroughly entertained.



