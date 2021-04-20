Taste of Kansas City Food Tour
417 E 18th St, Kansas City, MO 64108, USA
| +1 816-472-5454
Taste of Kansas City Food Tour
Sun - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 1am
Sample Kansas City's FinestIf you want to sample several of the Crossroads Arts District’s best eateries with a group of friends, try the Taste of Kansas City Food Tour. Covering about one and a half miles in three hours, the Tour includes stops at upscale restaurants, delicious dives, a wine shop, and an artisan chocolate shop with enough food for lunch (tours are Thursday through Sunday at 11am). Tour guide Rebekah Dykstra not only knows her food, she’ll tell you about downtown KC’s art deco architectural landmarks, KC’s role in prohibition during the gangster era, and what’s on tap for the future. I’ve had a couple visitors tell me this was the most fun they had, leaving full, buzzed from a few cocktails, and thoroughly entertained.
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Cocktails and Culinary Culture in Kansas City
Kansas City caters to all sorts of tastes. The city is most famous, of course, for its barbecue, but as the Taste of Kansas City Food Tours prove, there are many other culinary experiences to be had here.
The three-hour tours offered by Taste of Kansas City include highlights of guides' favorite spots for ethnic and craft cocktail. From five-star restaurants to mom-n-pop shops, each tour includes five or six stops, as well as running commentary about the history, culture, architecture and--of course-- food of KC.
