Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Taste of Kansas City Food Tour

417 E 18th St, Kansas City, MO 64108, USA
Website
| +1 816-472-5454
Sample Kansas City's Finest Kansas City Missouri United States
Cocktails and Culinary Culture in Kansas City Kansas City Missouri United States
Sample Kansas City's Finest Kansas City Missouri United States
Cocktails and Culinary Culture in Kansas City Kansas City Missouri United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 1am

Sample Kansas City's Finest

If you want to sample several of the Crossroads Arts District’s best eateries with a group of friends, try the Taste of Kansas City Food Tour. Covering about one and a half miles in three hours, the Tour includes stops at upscale restaurants, delicious dives, a wine shop, and an artisan chocolate shop with enough food for lunch (tours are Thursday through Sunday at 11am). Tour guide Rebekah Dykstra not only knows her food, she’ll tell you about downtown KC’s art deco architectural landmarks, KC’s role in prohibition during the gangster era, and what’s on tap for the future. I’ve had a couple visitors tell me this was the most fun they had, leaving full, buzzed from a few cocktails, and thoroughly entertained.

By Stephen Himes , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Julie Schwietert Collazo
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Cocktails and Culinary Culture in Kansas City

Kansas City caters to all sorts of tastes. The city is most famous, of course, for its barbecue, but as the Taste of Kansas City Food Tours prove, there are many other culinary experiences to be had here.

The three-hour tours offered by Taste of Kansas City include highlights of guides' favorite spots for ethnic and craft cocktail. From five-star restaurants to mom-n-pop shops, each tour includes five or six stops, as well as running commentary about the history, culture, architecture and--of course-- food of KC.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points