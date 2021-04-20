Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Taiwan Snack Street

Renhe Rd
After Hours Taiwanese Snacks Xiamen China

After Hours Taiwanese Snacks

Xiamen has drawn much influence from its neighboring Taiwan. On this stretch of road, local foods from the famous Taiwanese night markets (Shilin in Taipei, Liuhe in Kaogsiung, and Fengjia in Taichung) can be found, making it a great stop when you're feeling peckish. Eat your way from stall to stall, sampling everything from grilled squid to stinky tofu and oyster omelette. Finish off with varieties of popular shaved ice and grass jelly desserts.

The street can get very crowded at night, so be careful with your belongings and stay close to your group.

By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points