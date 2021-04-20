Taiwan Snack Street
Renhe Rd
After Hours Taiwanese SnacksXiamen has drawn much influence from its neighboring Taiwan. On this stretch of road, local foods from the famous Taiwanese night markets (Shilin in Taipei, Liuhe in Kaogsiung, and Fengjia in Taichung) can be found, making it a great stop when you're feeling peckish. Eat your way from stall to stall, sampling everything from grilled squid to stinky tofu and oyster omelette. Finish off with varieties of popular shaved ice and grass jelly desserts.
The street can get very crowded at night, so be careful with your belongings and stay close to your group.