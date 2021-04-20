Taboga Island Taboga Island, Panama

The Island of Flowers, Isla Taboga, Panama Isla Taboga is about a 45-minute ferry ride from the marina at Amador Causeway. Sit at the ferry bow to get an unobstructed view of cargo ships waiting to queue the Panama Canal.



The sleepy island lures locals to its shores and is home to a nearly 500-year-old church, nature hiking trails to the hilltop, and colorful flora such as bougainvillea and oleander. Wander through the village, eat grilled garlic shrimp and plantains at a fish shack, and beat the afternoon heat with a shave ice from a raspodas vendor.

