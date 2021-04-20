Athens Tips Part 4 - Syntagma Square

Syntagma square has a duo personality; it is both the commercial centre of the city and centre for many of the protest. As a tourist there are many reasons you might want to check it out, tourist sites, shopping, and some of the best hotels in the city are located here. It is also one of the central transportation hubs for the metro, buses and tram. The problem is, all of this stops every time there is a protest.



Shopping wise Syntagma square marks the beginning of Ermou Street, a pedestrian mall with many shops both local and international. Syntagma square is also home to one of the fanciest hotels in all of Athens, the Grande Bretagne. Finally Syntagma is home to the parliament buildings, every hour on the hour the guard change is really worth seeing.



The parliament is also the reason Syntagma can occasionally be a no go zone for tourists. If you've watched the news and seen the intense protest in Athens, chances are it took place here. There are regular protests here, and even though most don't get violent, it's a good idea to stay away during a protest, just in case. Check with your hotel if you plan on visiting the square, and if you happen to stumble in, keep an eye open. If you see a protest, turn around and make alternate plans, these protests can be dangerous and not worth a snapshot.