SweetWater Brewery

195 Ottley Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324, USA
Website
| +1 770-876-0251
Don't Float the Mainstream with Sweetwater Brewing Company Atlanta Georgia United States
Fri - Sun 1pm - 7pm
Tue - Thur 4pm - 9pm

Don't Float the Mainstream with Sweetwater Brewing Company

In Atlanta, Sweetwater Brewing Company is king. Its success story is not unlike that of Samuel Adams, although less commercial. They started as a hometown craft brewery with humble operations and now are distributed throughout the country. Their motto is "don't float the mainstream," and their beer names certainly show that. While you have a standard IPA, there's also the 420 Pale Ale, Blue, a blueberry beer, Exodus Porter, Georgia Brown and the LowRYEder IPA. Throughout the year they also offer special brews, many of which you can only find at the brewery. They include a Festive Ale, Happy Ending and Road Trip, among others. The Dank Tank is one experimental keg to try at the brewery. On a sunny afternoon, you and the many locals will enjoy live music and food trucks at the brewery. Many of the beers and events at Sweetwater benefit local causes, namely Camp Twin Lakes and the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, so you'll be drinking for a cause. For $10, you get a pint glass and 6 samples to try. Alternatively, you can skip the pint glass for a plastic cup and get 6 tickets for free. They are open Wednesday through Friday from 5:30-7:30 and on Saturdays from 2:30-4:30 pm.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

