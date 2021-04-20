Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Suzzallo & Allen Libraries

4000 15th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98195, USA
Website
| +1 206-543-0242
Cathedral? No, Library. Seattle Washington United States

Cathedral? No, Library.

When visiting Seattle, make sure to stop by the University of Washington—one of the most beautiful college campuses in the United States. Cherry trees, lakeshore, and views of glaciated Mt. Rainier surround a cluster of Neo-Gothic buildings. The Suzzallo library, built in the 1920s, is the central masterpiece. Inside, taking up the entire western side of the library is the Graduate Reading Room: 250 ft. (76 m) long, 52 ft. (16 m) wide, with a 65-ft. (20 m) high ceiling. With oak paneling, carved sandstone walls and a Gothic vaulted ceiling, this is truly a “cathedral of learning.”
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30