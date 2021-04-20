Suzzallo & Allen Libraries

Cathedral? No, Library.
When visiting Seattle
, make sure to stop by the University of Washington—one of the most beautiful college campuses in the United States. Cherry trees, lakeshore, and views of glaciated Mt. Rainier surround a cluster of Neo-Gothic buildings. The Suzzallo library, built in the 1920s, is the central masterpiece. Inside, taking up the entire western side of the library is the Graduate Reading Room: 250 ft. (76 m) long, 52 ft. (16 m) wide, with a 65-ft. (20 m) high ceiling. With oak paneling, carved sandstone walls and a Gothic vaulted ceiling, this is truly a “cathedral of learning.”