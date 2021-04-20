Supetar Supetar, Croatia

Supetar on Brac Island Most people would visit Hvar Island to party when they are up on the port of Split in Croatia. We chose another place- Supetar on Brac island and to our surprise, it did not disappoint at all. The little town has a mix of pebble beaches, baroque architecture and restaurants. With cheap, fresh seafood and wine overlooking the crystal clear water, this island will make you feel refreshed and brand new. Supetar is a beautiful town, full of peace and serenity. With not many tourists around, you can do and get away with anything. It is a little piece of heaven in Croatia. It is not to be missed!